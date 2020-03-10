Unsafe At Current Price? – WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares are -74.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -45.85% or -$2.98 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -65.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.23% and -71.45% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, SunTrust recommended the WPX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the WPX stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 27 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.56. The forecasts give the WPX Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.95 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 88.65% or 49.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.10% in the current quarter to $0.11, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.75, up 45.50% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,576,859 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 660,626. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,282,245 and 483,481 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vann J Kevin, a EVP CFO at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $675000.0 at $13.50 per share on Dec 24. The Director had earlier bought another 2,500 WPX shares valued at $17413.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $6.97 per share. Kurz Karl F (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $11.31 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $113100.0.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.40 with a market cap of $495.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.7% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NGL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.50%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at NGL Energy Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 394,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 57,405 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.1M shares after the latest sales, with 5.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.70% with a share float percentage of 118.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NGL Energy Partners LP having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 21.44 million shares worth more than $243.11 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the investment firm holding over 14.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $161.07 million and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.