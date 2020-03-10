Unsafe At Current Price? – XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares are -27.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.12% or -$7.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -42.30% down YTD and -28.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -23.94% and -38.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Barclays recommended the XPO stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on February 18, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the XPO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $57.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $107.33. The forecasts give the XPO Logistics Inc. stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 46.15 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 53.76% or 27.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.90% in the current quarter to $0.62, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.81, up 3.30% from $4.03 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.29 and $1.65. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 53,214 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 917,725. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,705 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 250,000 shares worth $21.09 million at $84.36 per share on Nov 15. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 150,000 XPO shares valued at $12.57 million on Nov 18. The shares were sold at $83.82 per share. SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP (10% Owner) sold 252,900 shares at $84.07 per share on Nov 14 for a total of $21.26 million while SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, (10% Owner) sold 97,100 shares on Nov 13 for $8.18 million with each share fetching $84.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.48 with a market cap of $220.83M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.51 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NAK’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$14.48 million. This represented a 200.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.05 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $118.59 million from $113.61 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $10.63 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$33.52 million, significantly lower than the -$31.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-33.52 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 37.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.90% with a share float percentage of 391.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. The top two institutional holders are Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 18.31 million shares worth more than $7.84 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC held 4.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 8.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.56 million and represent 1.91% of shares outstanding.