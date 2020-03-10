USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) picks momentum as shares drop -30.90%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) is -46.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.34 and a high of $19.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.76% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.8% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 43.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.64, the stock is -34.33% and -40.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -22.26% at the moment leaves the stock -42.66% off its SMA200. USAC registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.77.

The stock witnessed a -38.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.37%, and is -30.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.67% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has around 879 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $698.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 803.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.88% and -49.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USA Compression Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $177.64M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), with 47.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.80% while institutional investors hold 64.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.15M, and float is at 47.54M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 32.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 18.65 million shares valued at $338.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.30% of the USAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 3.5 million shares valued at $63.54 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Spirit Of America Management Corp/ny which holds 864382.0 shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $15.68 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 0.87% of the shares totaling 844331.0 with a market value of $15.32 million.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -20.77% down over the past 12 months. Harsco Corporation (HSC) is -62.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.35% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.