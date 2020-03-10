Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 687.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is 72.72% and 180.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.65 million and changing 7.81% at the moment leaves the stock 328.08% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 67.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 296.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.65.

The stock witnessed a 167.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 776.19%, and is 17.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.08% over the week and 23.73% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $168.50M and $7.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 985.33% and -44.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.10%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is at an average rating of 2.00.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13. The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.20% year-over-year.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 538.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 52.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.05M, and float is at 61.05M with Short Float at 5.91%. Institutions hold 51.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 25.2 million shares valued at $8.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.80% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.37 million shares valued at $480105.0 to account for 2.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 62723.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $21984.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 44729.0 with a market value of $15677.0.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.