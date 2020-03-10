Volatility Returns To Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) shares are -25.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.80% or -$2.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.28% and -23.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AINV stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on February 06, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AINV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $13.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.35. The forecasts give the Apollo Investment Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 24.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.46, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, up 8.20% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

STEIN ELLIOT JR, a Director at the company, sold 2,499 shares worth $42933.0 at $17.18 per share on Dec 09. The Director had earlier sold another 2,887 AINV shares valued at $49599.0 on Dec 09. The shares were sold at $17.18 per share.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is trading around $13.27 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 460,678 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.53M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 124.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.