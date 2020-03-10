Finance

Volatility Returns To Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

By Richard Addington

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) shares are -25.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.80% or -$2.27 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -22.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.28% and -23.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AINV stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on February 06, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the AINV stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $13.07 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.35. The forecasts give the Apollo Investment Corporation stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 24.67.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.46, down from the $0.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.03, up 8.20% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

STEIN ELLIOT JR, a Director at the company, sold 2,499 shares worth $42933.0 at $17.18 per share on Dec 09. The Director had earlier sold another 2,887 AINV shares valued at $49599.0 on Dec 09. The shares were sold at $17.18 per share.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is trading around $13.27 with a market cap of $1.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.12% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Allegheny Technologies Incorporated over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 460,678 shares. Insider sales totaled 146,068 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 25 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 27.53M shares after the latest sales, with 1.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 124.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allegheny Technologies Incorporated having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Finance

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

Richard Addington - 0
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) shares are -32.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.87% or -$0.02 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Is there a cornucopia of returns in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Sue Brooks - 0
Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares are -11.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.00% or $0.2 higher in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Analysts suggest DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) could spike 39.73% in a year

Richard Addington - 0
DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -26.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.35 and a high...
Read more

Read More

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) picks momentum as shares rise 0.51%

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) is 7.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.66 and a high of...
Read more

Will Turning Point Brands Inc. (TPB) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

News Andrew Francis - 0
Turning Point Brands Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is -22.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a...
Read more

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) And Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Among Headliners

Markets Andrew Francis - 0
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) shares are -10.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.59% or -$4.94 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Recent

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Vs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA): Updated Outlook

News Richard Addington - 0
Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares are 48.70% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.77% or -$2.4 lower in the...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Cloudera Inc. (CLDR), Tenaris S.A. (TS)

News Andrew Francis - 0
Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) shares are -30.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.82% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Positives for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) as stock gains in recent trading

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is 49.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.52 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us