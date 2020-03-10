Volatility Returns To CubeSmart (CUBE), Colfax Corporation (CFX)

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) shares are -0.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.07% or -$1.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -5.83% down YTD and 1.23% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.42% and -0.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the CUBE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 22, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the CUBE stock is a “Hold”. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $31.70. The forecasts give the CubeSmart stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 1.17.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.80% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.81, up 6.80% from $0.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,646 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 253,816. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 116,607 and 5,842 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, a CEO at the company, sold 701 shares worth $25236.0 at $36.00 per share on Sep 03. The CEO had earlier sold another 79,888 CUBE shares valued at $2.89 million on Sep 04. The shares were sold at $36.15 per share. MARTIN TIMOTHY M (CFO) sold 17,791 shares at $35.80 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $636936.0 while MARTIN TIMOTHY M, (CFO) sold 32,028 shares on Aug 27 for $1.15 million with each share fetching $35.75.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), on the other hand, is trading around $26.22 with a market cap of $3.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $42.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Colfax Corporation (CFX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CFX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $229.17 million. This represented a 59.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $564.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.39 billion from $9.59 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.4 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $130.95 million, significantly lower than the $226.37 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 32 times at Colfax Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 174,995 shares. Insider sales totaled 452,956 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 65M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.66% with a share float percentage of 95.38M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Colfax Corporation having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.57 million shares worth more than $602.7 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 14.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 8.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.83 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.