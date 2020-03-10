Volatility Returns To FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR), General Dynamics Corporation (GD)

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares are -30.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.64% or -$3.41 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.30% down YTD and -31.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.34% and -33.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, SunTrust recommended the FLIR stock is a Hold, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Reiterated the stock as a In-line on March 03, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FLIR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $54.88. The forecasts give the FLIR Systems Inc. stock a price target range of $75.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 34.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 51.89% or 18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -11.30% in the current quarter to $0.42, down from the $0.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.18, up 0.10% from $2.23 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.51 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 239,800 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 259,992. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 548 in purchases and sales respectively.

WYNNE STEVEN E, a Director at the company, sold 10,300 shares worth $551874.0 at $53.58 per share on Nov 12. The Sr VP, Global Product Strategy had earlier sold another 548 FLIR shares valued at $28858.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $52.66 per share. SMITH MICHAEL T (Director) sold 9,000 shares at $53.31 per share on Nov 11 for a total of $479790.0 while LEWIS EARL R, (Director) sold 23,585 shares on Nov 05 for $1.26 million with each share fetching $53.57.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), on the other hand, is trading around $150.02 with a market cap of $43.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $208.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the General Dynamics Corporation (GD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $629.0 million. This represented a 94.16% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.77 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $3.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $48.84 billion from $48.79 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $19.78 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.98 billion, significantly lower than the $3.15 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 126 times at General Dynamics Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 67 times and accounting for 849,116 shares. Insider sales totaled 775,751 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.69M shares after the latest sales, with 4.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.60% with a share float percentage of 272.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Dynamics Corporation having a total of 1,345 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Longview Asset Management, LLC with over 32.9 million shares worth more than $6.01 billion. As of Sep 29, 2019, Longview Asset Management, LLC held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the investment firm holding over 26.23 million shares as of Sep 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.79 billion and represent 9.07% of shares outstanding.