Volatility Returns To Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) shares are -19.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.57% or -$1.99 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.93% down YTD and 19.64% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.16% and -22.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 19, 2019, CIBC recommended the MAXR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 15, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MAXR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.52. The forecasts give the Maxar Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 79.06 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 49.32% or -40.78%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.40% in the current quarter to $1.06, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.8, up 37.30% from $4.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.99 and $1.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 45 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,028,905 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 17,548. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 347,431 and 14,175 in purchases and sales respectively.

Robertson III Jeff, a SVP, Operations at the company, sold 655 shares worth $11692.0 at $17.85 per share on Feb 19. The EVP and CTO had earlier sold another 495 MAXR shares valued at $8836.0 on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $17.85 per share. JABLONSKY DANIEL L (President and CEO) sold 485 shares at $17.85 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $8657.0 while FRAZIER LEON ANTHONY, (EVP, Global Field Operations) sold 601 shares on Feb 19 for $10728.0 with each share fetching $17.85.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), on the other hand, is trading around $19.44 with a market cap of $4.23B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.62% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.53 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SPCE’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$215.88 million. This represented a 202.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $210.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.77 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $605.55 million from $677.29 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $536.67 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$203.56 million, significantly lower than the -$145.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-222.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 33,728,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,000,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 141.56M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 72.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 53.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company.