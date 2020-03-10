Volatility Returns To Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares are -67.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -44.92% or -$6.59 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -66.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -54.71% and -65.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the VNOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the VNOM stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $8.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.50. The forecasts give the Viper Energy Partners LP stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $17.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 75.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 78.74% or 52.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -82.40% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.5, up 33.20% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and $0.47. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.77 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,285 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,479. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 19,679 in purchases and sales respectively.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, a President at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $79124.0 at $31.65 per share on May 07. The President had earlier sold another 2,500 VNOM shares valued at $62132.0 on Dec 16. The shares were sold at $24.85 per share. Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes (President) sold 2,300 shares at $33.51 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $77084.0.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), on the other hand, is trading around $8.90 with a market cap of $731.85M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.19 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CEQP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.70%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Crestwood Equity Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 758,084 shares. Insider sales totaled 268,645 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.34M shares after the latest sales, with 16.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.80% with a share float percentage of 49.97M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Crestwood Equity Partners LP having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company.