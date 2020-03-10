Well positioned to deliver growth? – Chubb Limited (CB), Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) shares are -13.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.80% or -$9.85 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -10.19% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.09% and -17.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the CB stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on January 21, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the CB stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $134.97 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $166.39. The forecasts give the Chubb Limited stock a price target range of $185.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $140.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.88 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.04% or 3.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.50% in the current quarter to $2.69, up from the $2.54 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $11.08, up 6.30% from $10.11 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.5 and $2.86. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 95 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 920,089 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,163,146. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 417,895 and 218,118 in purchases and sales respectively.

KRUMP PAUL J, a Executive Vice President* at the company, sold 7,000 shares worth $1.16 million at $165.00 per share on Feb 05. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 3,982 CB shares valued at $650699.0 on Feb 07. The shares were sold at $163.41 per share. Keogh John W (Executive Vice Chairman*) sold 26,074 shares at $155.41 per share on Dec 18 for a total of $4.05 million while BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN, (Executive Vice President*) sold 1,700 shares on Dec 17 for $264163.0 with each share fetching $155.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF), on the other hand, is trading around $16.95 with a market cap of $4.86B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,997,372 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,117,939 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 51.65M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 10.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.20% with a share float percentage of 224.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. having a total of 593 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 25.79 million shares worth more than $551.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 22.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.06 million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.