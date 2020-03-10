Well positioned to deliver growth? – Fastly Inc. (FSLY), 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are -14.65% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.79% or -$1.86 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.06% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.96% down YTD and -16.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.40% and -21.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 11, 2019, Piper Jaffray recommended the FSLY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Jaffray had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 02, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FSLY stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.78. The forecasts give the Fastly Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 36.03 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.93% or 31.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.10% in the current quarter to -$0.12. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.4, up 30.30% from -$0.52 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 63 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,371,453 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 523,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 852,274 and 282,987 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bixby Joshua, a CEO at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $200303.0 at $20.03 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier sold another 75,473 FSLY shares valued at $1.53 million on Mar 06. The shares were sold at $20.32 per share. DHALIWAL SUNIL (Director) sold 75,000 shares at $22.01 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $1.65 million while Bergman Artur, (Chief Architect, Exec. Chair) sold 7,500 shares on Mar 05 for $160104.0 with each share fetching $21.35.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), on the other hand, is trading around $7.80 with a market cap of $978.74M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DDD’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -9.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $77.27 million. This represented a 53.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $164.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.03 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $807.31 million from $822.76 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $373.17 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $31.58 million, significantly higher than the $4.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.6 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 41 times at 3D Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 326,382 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,837 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.93M shares after the latest sales, with 5.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.20% with a share float percentage of 113.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3D Systems Corporation having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company.