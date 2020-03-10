Well positioned to deliver growth? – Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -46.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.93% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -28.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.67% and -19.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BTIG Research recommended the NAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on October 18, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NAT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.65 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.20. The forecasts give the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 57.26 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 66.88% or 33.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -55.00% in the current quarter to $0.24, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.84, up 84.20% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), on the other hand, is trading around $27.05 with a market cap of $20.98B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $176.35 and spell out a more modest performance – a 84.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZTO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.00%

Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.60% with a share float percentage of 348.31M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company.