Well positioned to deliver growth? – Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) shares are -54.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -30.99% or -$3.26 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -52.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -41.87% and -50.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 08, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on July 11, 2019. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PBR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.84. The forecasts give the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 63.41.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -21.10% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.27, down -0.20% from $1.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.29 for the next year.

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.28 with a market cap of $76.69M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 89.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at HighPoint Resources Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 1,643,219 shares. Insider sales totaled 545,946 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.29M shares after the latest sales, with 62.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.00% with a share float percentage of 109.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HighPoint Resources Corporation having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. with over 100.0 million shares worth more than $169.0 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, G.F.W. Energy XI, L.P. held 46.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., with the investment firm holding over 21.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.79 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.