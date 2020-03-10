WESCO International Inc. (WCC) makes -34.64% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

WESCO International Inc. (NYSE: WCC) is -54.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.29 and a high of $61.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The WCC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.65% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.04% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 48.74% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.17, the stock is -38.68% and -46.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -19.66% at the moment leaves the stock -45.24% off its SMA200. WCC registered -47.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.50.

The stock witnessed a -44.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.76%, and is -34.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 4.70% over the month.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $8.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.27 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.86% and -55.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WESCO International Inc. (WCC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WESCO International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1 with sales reaching $2.04B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.00% in year-over-year returns.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Top Institutional Holders

287 institutions hold shares in WESCO International Inc. (WCC), with 279.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 97.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.38M, and float is at 32.73M with Short Float at 5.19%. Institutions hold 97.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.14 million shares valued at $197.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.91% of the WCC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Blue Harbour Group, LP with 3.99 million shares valued at $190.63 million to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.59 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $171.73 million, while Boston Partners holds 8.08% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $200.69 million.

WESCO International Inc. (WCC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at WESCO International Inc. (WCC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by UTTER LYNN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that UTTER LYNN M sold 1,513 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $48.97 per share for a total of $74092.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11151.0 shares.

WESCO International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that MORGAN JOHN K (Director) sold a total of 3,077 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $51.29 per share for $157819.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19884.0 shares of the WCC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Wolf Christine Ann (SVP & CHRO) acquired 1,874 shares at an average price of $53.35 for $99987.0. The insider now directly holds 3,564 shares of WESCO International Inc. (WCC).

WESCO International Inc. (WCC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) that is trading -12.81% down over the past 12 months. MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) is -30.83% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.82% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.