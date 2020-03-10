What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) shares are -41.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.83% or -$2.63 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -39.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -26.55% and -36.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the ASB stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on February 20, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the ASB stock is a “Hold”. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.56. The forecasts give the Associated Banc-Corp stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 42.38.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 7.10% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.79, down -0.70% from $1.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.39 and $0.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 264 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 95 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 438,682 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 244,370. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 340,998 and 106,476 in purchases and sales respectively.

HUTCHINSON WILLIAM R, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $65850.0 at $13.17 per share on Mar 09. The Director had earlier bought another 4,000 ASB shares valued at $53800.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $13.45 per share. HUTCHINSON WILLIAM R (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $13.34 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $66686.0 while Crowley Michael T Jr, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 06 for $78750.0 with each share fetching $15.75.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.10 with a market cap of $4.21B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.30%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 43 times at HollyFrontier Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 653,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.24M shares after the latest sales, with 92.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 160.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HollyFrontier Corporation having a total of 786 institutions that hold shares in the company.