What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are -72.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -52.46% or -$3.09 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -67.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -62.47% and -69.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CVE stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CVE stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $2.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.85. The forecasts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $12.69 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.96. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 74.19 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 77.94% or 53.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 10.60% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.05 with a market cap of $3.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CLR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.00%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Continental Resources Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,301,853 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,897,576 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 232.59M shares after the latest sales, with -0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.30% with a share float percentage of 81.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Continental Resources Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 11.38 million shares worth more than $390.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 3.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 7.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $256.22 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.