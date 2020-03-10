What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Danaher Corporation (DHR), Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) shares are -7.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.61% or -$6.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -3.80% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.04% and -13.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the DHR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 03, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the DHR stock is a “Strong Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $141.59 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $175.75. The forecasts give the Danaher Corporation stock a price target range of $195.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $146.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 19.44 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.39% or 3.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $1.08, up from the $0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.46, up 19.20% from $4.42 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,003,047 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,554,391. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 440,933 and 487,297 in purchases and sales respectively.

King William, a SVP, Strategic Development at the company, sold 26,370 shares worth $4.23 million at $160.23 per share on Feb 20. The EVP had earlier sold another 0 DHR shares valued at $65.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $147.54 per share. DANIEL WILLIAM K (EVP) sold 20,733 shares at $163.23 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $3.38 million while EHRLICH DONALD J, (Director) sold 6,014 shares on Feb 10 for $981034.0 with each share fetching $163.13.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD), on the other hand, is trading around $15.06 with a market cap of $3.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 25.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $124.03 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Karpus Management Inc held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc, with the investment firm holding over 5.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.13 million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.