What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), Stryker Corporation (SYK)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) shares are -37.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.44% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -42.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.58% and -28.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the EAF stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on February 13, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the EAF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.26 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.60. The forecasts give the GrafTech International Ltd. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.41 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 57.29% or 27.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $0.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.13, down -14.60% from $2.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,223,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 30,223,546 EAF shares valued at $396.68 million on Dec 05. The shares were sold at $13.13 per share.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), on the other hand, is trading around $172.63 with a market cap of $65.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $234.79 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Stryker Corporation (SYK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SYK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at Stryker Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 130,444 shares. Insider sales totaled 121,969 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.01M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 346.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stryker Corporation having a total of 1,848 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.88 million shares worth more than $6.06 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 7.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 28.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.98 billion and represent 7.61% of shares outstanding.