What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) shares are -61.59% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.87% or -$1.29 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +0.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -62.65% down YTD and -55.12% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.30% and -33.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the STNG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Stifel had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the STNG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.55. The forecasts give the Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock a price target range of $55.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $29.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.74 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 72.53% or 47.9%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -58.90% in the current quarter to $0.48, up from the $0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.59, up 47.50% from -$0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.56 for the next year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), on the other hand, is trading around $20.17 with a market cap of $2.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.18 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BYD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $281.27 million. This represented a 66.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $833.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.65 billion from $6.68 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $399.49 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $548.99 million, significantly higher than the $434.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $335.82 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Boyd Gaming Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 484,354 shares. Insider sales totaled 429,172 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 31.33M shares after the latest sales, with 1.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.00% with a share float percentage of 80.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boyd Gaming Corporation having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.96 million shares worth more than $328.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cohen & Steers Inc., with the investment firm holding over 9.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $275.74 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.