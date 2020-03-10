What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are -26.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.72% or -$7.39 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -11.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.30% and -24.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the SWKS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SWKS stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $88.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $126.72. The forecasts give the Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $105.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.3 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.09% or 15.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.36, down from the $1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.32, up 1.00% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.24 and $1.63. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 102 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 537,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 573,562. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,482 and 155,482 in purchases and sales respectively.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, a SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $124010.0 at $124.01 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 11,922 SWKS shares valued at $1.41 million on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $117.88 per share. ALDRICH DAVID J (Director) sold 7,560 shares at $120.01 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $907286.0 while ALDRICH DAVID J, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Dec 27 for $3.64 million with each share fetching $121.49.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS), on the other hand, is trading around $3.10 with a market cap of $374.48M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.01% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHS’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.80%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Chico’s FAS Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 506,550 shares. Insider sales totaled 142,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.14M shares after the latest sales, with 4.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.20% with a share float percentage of 109.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chico’s FAS Inc. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.15 million shares worth more than $72.98 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 16.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.72 million and represent 10.12% of shares outstanding.