What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) shares are -41.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.02% or -$2.82 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -40.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.28% and -37.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 20, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the SNV stock is a In-line, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 27, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the SNV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.00. The forecasts give the Synovus Financial Corp. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $30.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.64 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 45.81% or 24.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.10% in the current quarter to $0.8, down from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.37, down -3.80% from $3.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 145,745 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 52,947. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 117,773 and 36,332 in purchases and sales respectively.

Blair Kevin S., a President and COO at the company, bought 4,413 shares worth $99866.0 at $22.63 per share on Mar 09. The Chairman & CEO had earlier bought another 10,000 SNV shares valued at $233000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $23.30 per share. Stallworth John L. (Director) bought 2,200 shares at $22.63 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $49786.0 while GREGORY ANDREW J. JR., (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 05 for $134300.0 with each share fetching $26.86.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.71 with a market cap of $4.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Major holders

The company’s shares held by institutions stand at 6.89% with a share float percentage of 423.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tata Motors Limited having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 7.13 million shares worth more than $92.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 2.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.75 million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.