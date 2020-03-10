What should you know before buying stock in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE) is -54.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.89 and a high of $23.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.72% off its average median price target of $16.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 40.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.34, the stock is -45.87% and -49.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing -30.85% at the moment leaves the stock -51.48% off its SMA200. CADE registered -56.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.13.

The stock witnessed a -48.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.08%, and is -42.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) has around 1849 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $860.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.33 and Fwd P/E is 4.29. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -29.86% and -64.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bancorporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $187.59M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with 4.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 98.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.04M, and float is at 121.37M with Short Float at 4.37%. Institutions hold 95.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.84 million shares valued at $341.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the CADE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.96 million shares valued at $234.99 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. which holds 7.16 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $129.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 6.88 million with a market value of $124.71 million.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Powell Jerry W., the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Powell Jerry W. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $14.83 per share for a total of $37075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6616.0 shares.

Cadence Bancorporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that Powell Jerry W. (EVP & General Counsel) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $14.83 per share for $37063.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21536.0 shares of the CADE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, EVANS JOSEPH W (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.58 for $77900.0. The insider now directly holds 391,229 shares of Cadence Bancorporation (CADE).