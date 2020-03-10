What should you know before buying stock in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) is -64.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.36 and a high of $75.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.32% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $13.52, the stock is -55.31% and -62.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.53 million and changing -43.29% at the moment leaves the stock -69.20% off its SMA200. CLB registered -79.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.69.

The stock witnessed a -63.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.42%, and is -51.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.59% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $642.47M and $668.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.70. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -42.12% and -82.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) is at an average rating of 2.60.

Core Laboratories N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $160.04M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Top Institutional Holders

390 institutions hold shares in Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB), with 770.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 116.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.52M, and float is at 43.68M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 114.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 4.76 million shares valued at $179.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.70% of the CLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.27 million shares valued at $160.82 million to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.18 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $119.83 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 6.60% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $110.53 million.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bruno Lawrence, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Bruno Lawrence bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $34.86 per share for a total of $104579.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10799.0 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that Elvig Mark F (VP,Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $37.93 per share for $22759.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11035.0 shares of the CLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Barnett Gregory Barry (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $76000.0. The insider now directly holds 13,000 shares of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB).

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is trading -58.08% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.02% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.7.