What should you know before buying stock in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.06 and a high of $44.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.32% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $23.36, the stock is -37.61% and -42.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.51 million and changing -23.86% at the moment leaves the stock -40.85% off its SMA200. HWC registered -43.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.41.

The stock witnessed a -43.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.91%, and is -33.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has around 4136 employees, a market worth around $2.19B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.29 and Fwd P/E is 5.54. Profit margin for the company is 28.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.29% and -47.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hancock Whitney Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $312.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to to be posting quarterly earnings of 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Top Institutional Holders

334 institutions hold shares in Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), with 852.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.98% while institutional investors hold 83.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.69M, and float is at 86.38M with Short Float at 3.74%. Institutions hold 82.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.45 million shares valued at $458.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.98% of the HWC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.63 million shares valued at $378.75 million to account for 9.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.28 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $187.94 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 4.64% of the shares totaling 4.04 million with a market value of $177.43 million.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ziluca Christopher S, the company’s Chief Credit Officer. SEC filings show that Ziluca Christopher S sold 2,321 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $41.20 per share for a total of $95625.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12054.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that HORNE JAMES H (Director) bought a total of 240 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $40.96 per share for $9832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 240.0 shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Knight Cecil W. Jr (Chief Banking Officer) disposed off 2,028 shares at an average price of $41.94 for $85041.0. The insider now directly holds 26,176 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC).

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -34.90% down over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is -32.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.89% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.