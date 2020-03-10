What should you know before buying stock in Harsco Corporation (HSC)

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is -63.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.46 and a high of $27.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.99% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.23% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.57% higher than the price target low of $15.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.30, the stock is -37.98% and -50.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -19.34% at the moment leaves the stock -59.88% off its SMA200. HSC registered -62.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.60.

The stock witnessed a -45.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.57%, and is -31.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.48% over the week and 9.10% over the month.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $675.12M and $1.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.55 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.26% and -70.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harsco Corporation (HSC) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $387.5M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Harsco Corporation (HSC), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.56% while institutional investors hold 94.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 81.34M, and float is at 77.31M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 93.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.94 million shares valued at $274.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.21% of the HSC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.19 million shares valued at $188.56 million to account for 10.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are River Road Asset Management, LLC which holds 3.06 million shares representing 3.90% and valued at over $70.42 million, while Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds 3.36% of the shares totaling 2.64 million with a market value of $60.67 million.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Harsco Corporation (HSC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Minan Peter Francis, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Minan Peter Francis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $11.08 per share for a total of $25484.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147680.0 shares.

Harsco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that McKenzie Tracey L. (SVP and CHRO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $18.99 per share for $37980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30949.0 shares of the HSC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Minan Peter Francis (SVP and CFO) acquired 1,350 shares at an average price of $18.55 for $25043.0. The insider now directly holds 124,602 shares of Harsco Corporation (HSC).

Harsco Corporation (HSC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) that is trading -24.03% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -14.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.05% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.