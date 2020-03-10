Which institution holds the most shares in Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is -60.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96% off its average median price target of $7.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 38.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is -42.65% and -51.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -27.91% at the moment leaves the stock -47.93% off its SMA200. ESTE registered -60.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.74.

The stock witnessed a -49.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.68%, and is -41.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 8.08% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $177.79M and $165.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.81 and Fwd P/E is 2.38. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.33% and -68.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $62.49M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 850.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.50% in year-over-year returns.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), with 9.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.03% while institutional investors hold 76.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.69M, and float is at 19.34M with Short Float at 8.22%. Institutions hold 52.75% of the Float.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Oviedo Tony, the company’s EVP, PAO. SEC filings show that Oviedo Tony sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 07 at a price of $6.98 per share for a total of $83760.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93146.0 shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Anderson Robert John (President) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $3.20 per share for $20800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 312200.0 shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Anderson Robert John (President) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $3.20 for $11200.0. The insider now directly holds 305,700 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -82.33% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -77.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.31.