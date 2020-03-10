Which institution holds the most shares in Hess Corporation (HES)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is -50.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.34 and a high of $74.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The HES stock was last observed hovering at around $49.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.74% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $32.98, the stock is -43.15% and -47.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.08 million and changing -33.67% at the moment leaves the stock -47.47% off its SMA200. HES registered -40.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.63.

The stock witnessed a -42.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.89%, and is -42.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.20% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

Hess Corporation (HES) has around 1775 employees, a market worth around $11.03B and $6.50B in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.45. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -31.77% and -55.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

Hess Corporation (HES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Corporation (HES) is at an average rating of 2.40.

Hess Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hess Corporation (HES) Top Institutional Holders

830 institutions hold shares in Hess Corporation (HES), with 34.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.19% while institutional investors hold 101.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.43M, and float is at 271.06M with Short Float at 3.76%. Institutions hold 89.84% of the Float.

Hess Corporation (HES) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Hess Corporation (HES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoonman Geurt G, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Schoonman Geurt G sold 5,070 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $57.68 per share for a total of $292438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40148.0 shares.

Hess Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Turner Michael R (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 11,482 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $57.68 per share for $662282.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78610.0 shares of the HES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, Goodell Timothy B. (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 22,275 shares at an average price of $57.68 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 132,669 shares of Hess Corporation (HES).

Hess Corporation (HES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -38.61% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -47.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.1% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.