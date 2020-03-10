Which institution holds the most shares in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is -36.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.81 and a high of $67.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The MMP stock was last observed hovering at around $52.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.02% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.51% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 30.83% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.12, the stock is -30.84% and -34.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.72 million and changing -23.05% at the moment leaves the stock -36.47% off its SMA200. MMP registered -33.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.04.

The stock witnessed a -32.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.95%, and is -29.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) has around 1884 employees, a market worth around $9.63B and $2.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -22.56% and -40.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $693.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Top Institutional Holders

731 institutions hold shares in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP), with 539.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 66.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.08M, and float is at 227.17M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 66.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with over 16.92 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.43% of the MMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 12.6 million shares valued at $792.07 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 10.02 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $629.66 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 9.08 million with a market value of $571.13 million.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by May Douglas J, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that May Douglas J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $60.72 per share for a total of $607230.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44912.0 shares.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Selvidge Jeff R (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $60.74 per share for $151850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21780.0 shares of the MMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, CROYLE ROBERT G (Director) disposed off 1,910 shares at an average price of $60.78 for $116087.0. The insider now directly holds 3,758 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP).

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -49.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.59% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.