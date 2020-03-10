Which Institutions Own Shares In Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL)?

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) is -53.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $23.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNRL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.9% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 40.82% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is -38.73% and -44.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -32.75% at the moment leaves the stock -48.71% off its SMA200. MNRL registered 6-month loss of -51.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.56.

The stock witnessed a -42.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.52%, and is -40.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.35% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $625.03M and $101.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -27.15% and -56.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) is at an average rating of 1.80.

Brigham Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $31.4M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 275.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 71.90% in year-over-year returns.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL), with 502.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 118.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.13M, and float is at 7.12M with Short Float at 10.72%. Institutions hold 116.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Warburg Pincus LLC with over 9.88 million shares valued at $211.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.92% of the MNRL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 3.26 million shares valued at $69.9 million to account for 9.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.12 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $45.39 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 1.65 million with a market value of $35.32 million.

Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) Insider Activity

A total of 108 insider transactions have happened at Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keenan W Howard JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Keenan W Howard JR sold 1,847,225 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $17.38 per share for a total of $32.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Brigham Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Yorktown X Associates LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 802,324 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $17.38 per share for $13.94 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MNRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, YT Brigham Co Investment Partn (10% Owner) disposed off 643,931 shares at an average price of $17.38 for $11.19 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL).