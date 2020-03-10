Which Institutions Own Shares In CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)?

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) is -49.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $10.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTST stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $1.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.28% off the consensus price target high of $1.53 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.28% higher than the price target low of $1.53 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.47, the stock is -39.25% and -50.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -22.17% at the moment leaves the stock -76.18% off its SMA200. CTST registered -94.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.93.

The stock witnessed a -53.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.84%, and is -30.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) has around 576 employees, a market worth around $65.93M. Distance from 52-week low is -20.85% and -95.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST) Top Institutional Holders

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s shares outstanding are 141.18M, and float is at 116.29M with Short Float at 13.17%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.99 million shares valued at $12.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the CTST Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with 10.14 million shares valued at $9.4 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.04 million shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $966154.0, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 449100.0 with a market value of $416450.0.