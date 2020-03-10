Which Institutions Own Shares In Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA)?

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) is -61.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The LTRPA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 64.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -47.08% and -55.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing -19.09% at the moment leaves the stock -68.11% off its SMA200. LTRPA registered -79.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.86.

The stock witnessed a -56.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.72%, and is -33.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.53% over the week and 9.89% over the month.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) has around 4194 employees, a market worth around $214.08M and $1.56B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.62% and -82.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.90%).

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17. The EPS is expected to grow by 66.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), with 175.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 98.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.38M, and float is at 72.13M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 98.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.8 million shares valued at $57.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.81% of the LTRPA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with 7.17 million shares valued at $52.71 million to account for 9.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.42 million shares representing 7.51% and valued at over $39.81 million, while Eagle Capital Management LLC holds 7.08% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $37.55 million.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MAFFEI GREGORY B, the company’s President/CEO. SEC filings show that MAFFEI GREGORY B bought 15,408 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $10.38 per share for a total of $160004.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.79 million shares.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -25.12% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.2% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.