Which Institutions Own Shares In Teekay Corporation (TK)?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) is -58.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The TK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -34.17% and -45.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -22.92% at the moment leaves the stock -47.08% off its SMA200. TK registered -37.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.18.

The stock witnessed a -35.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.77%, and is -37.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.32% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Teekay Corporation (TK) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $243.98M and $1.92B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.28% and -61.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Teekay Corporation (TK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Corporation (TK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.90% this year.

Teekay Corporation (TK) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Teekay Corporation (TK), with 20.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.63% while institutional investors hold 32.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.90M, and float is at 69.20M with Short Float at 4.98%. Institutions hold 26.07% of the Float.

Teekay Corporation (TK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -27.00% down over the past 12 months. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 89.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.58% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.96.