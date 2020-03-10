Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Vs. ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Updated Outlook

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares are -89.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -39.85% or -$0.53 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down and -82.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.94% and -81.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the WLL stock is a Underperform, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 09, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the WLL stock is a “Hold”.

The stock currently trades at $0.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.36. The forecasts give the Whiting Petroleum Corporation stock a price target range of $10.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 87.42 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 92.0% or -6.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 46.30% in the current quarter to -$0.36, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.22, down -8.60% from -$0.86 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.16 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 236,667 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 76,594. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,879 and 36,565 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hagist Peter, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 346 shares worth $8716.0 at $25.19 per share on Mar 15. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 4,654 WLL shares valued at $117234.0 on Mar 15. The shares were sold at $25.19 per share.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $4.03 with a market cap of $470.22M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 71.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PUMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 126,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70% with a share float percentage of 83.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 294 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $147.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.84 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.