Who are the Institutional Holders in Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS)?

Chart Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) is -48.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.30 and a high of $95.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -15.73% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.01% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.96% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.71, the stock is -44.32% and -47.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -31.19% at the moment leaves the stock -46.85% off its SMA200. GTLS registered -59.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -44.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.09.

The stock witnessed a -47.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.53%, and is -38.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.29% over the week and 7.31% over the month.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) has around 5743 employees, a market worth around $1.36B and $1.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.76 and Fwd P/E is 5.95. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -30.99% and -63.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is at an average rating of 1.80.

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $338.13M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Top Institutional Holders

317 institutions hold shares in Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.52% while institutional investors hold 118.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.20M, and float is at 33.92M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 112.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares valued at $363.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the GTLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.75 million shares valued at $253.15 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.46 million shares representing 6.86% and valued at over $166.23 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.26% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $127.34 million.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chen Carey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chen Carey bought 3,403 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $59.73 per share for a total of $203261.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5500.0 shares.

Chart Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Schmit Michael (CAO and Corporate Controller) sold a total of 464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $92.65 per share for $42990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 661.0 shares of the GTLS stock.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is -5.09% lower over the past 12 months. Graco Inc. (GGG) is 2.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.78% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.59.