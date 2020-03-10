Who are the Institutional Holders in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB)?

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is -31.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.79 and a high of $75.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PB stock was last observed hovering at around $62.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.92% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.23% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 26.93% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.96, the stock is -30.78% and -30.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing -22.14% at the moment leaves the stock -28.97% off its SMA200. PB registered -32.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $68.83.

The stock witnessed a -32.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.66%, and is -28.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.34% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has around 3901 employees, a market worth around $4.85B and $832.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 39.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.76% and -34.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $283.99M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.70% in year-over-year returns.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Top Institutional Holders

421 institutions hold shares in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), with 3.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.00% while institutional investors hold 86.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.08M, and float is at 90.95M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 83.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.97 million shares valued at $644.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the PB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.52 million shares valued at $612.8 million to account for 9.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Victory Capital Management Inc. which holds 4.14 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $297.76 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 3.25 million with a market value of $233.65 million.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisk George A., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fisk George A. sold 1,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $70.40 per share for a total of $127846.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99336.0 shares.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that Hanigan Kevin J (President & COO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $69.24 per share for $207720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 160841.0 shares of the PB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, Dowdell Robert J. (Executive Vice President) disposed off 7,600 shares at an average price of $65.45 for $497431.0. The insider now directly holds 16,181 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading -39.01% down over the past 12 months. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is -19.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.1% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.