Who are the Institutional Holders in Schlumberger Limited (SLB)?

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is -56.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.52 and a high of $48.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $23.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.54% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.38% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 27.88% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.31, the stock is -43.83% and -50.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 85.93 million and changing -27.42% at the moment leaves the stock -51.67% off its SMA200. SLB registered -58.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -49.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.71.

The stock witnessed a -49.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.72%, and is -37.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.04% over the week and 5.59% over the month.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has around 105000 employees, a market worth around $26.02B and $32.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is -30.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.40% and -64.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $7.68B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -576.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Top Institutional Holders

1,844 institutions hold shares in Schlumberger Limited (SLB), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 80.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.50B, and float is at 1.39B with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 80.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 114.03 million shares valued at $4.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the SLB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 89.92 million shares valued at $3.61 billion to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 67.27 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $2.7 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 59.02 million with a market value of $2.37 billion.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Schlumberger Limited (SLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sonthalia Rajeev, the company’s President, IPM. SEC filings show that Sonthalia Rajeev bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $33.40 per share for a total of $33400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13829.0 shares.

Schlumberger Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that AYAT SIMON (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 52,486 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $40.61 per share for $2.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 203827.0 shares of the SLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, Al Mogharbel Khaled (EVP, Operations) disposed off 21,385 shares at an average price of $37.07 for $792686.0. The insider now directly holds 69,872 shares of Schlumberger Limited (SLB).

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seacor Holdings Inc. (CKH) that is trading -36.30% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.45% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 21.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.