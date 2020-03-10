Who are the Institutional Holders in Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS)?

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is -58.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGMS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.22% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.85% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 51.83% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.08, the stock is -51.43% and -56.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.98 million and changing -22.52% at the moment leaves the stock -51.45% off its SMA200. SGMS registered -55.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.78.

The stock witnessed a -61.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.50%, and is -37.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $3.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.83. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -20.40% and -64.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scientific Games Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $833.8M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS), with 38.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.94% while institutional investors hold 106.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.06M, and float is at 55.44M with Short Float at 15.06%. Institutions hold 63.11% of the Float.

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mooberry Derik, the company’s EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming. SEC filings show that Mooberry Derik sold 9,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $27.15 per share for a total of $269355.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14416.0 shares.

Scientific Games Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that Mooberry Derik (EVP & Grp Chief Exec, Gaming) sold a total of 32,954 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $28.19 per share for $928973.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14416.0 shares of the SGMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, PERELMAN RONALD O (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.42 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 36,793,768 shares of Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS).

Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) that is trading 20.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.9% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.38.