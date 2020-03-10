Who is the Top Investor In At Home Group Inc. (HOME)?

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is -42.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.20 and a high of $24.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOME stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.26% higher than the price target low of $4.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.17, the stock is -45.71% and -45.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.41 million and changing -27.46% at the moment leaves the stock -58.79% off its SMA200. HOME registered -86.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.61.

The stock witnessed a -49.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.15%, and is -30.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.48% over the week and 10.22% over the month.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) has around 5364 employees, a market worth around $212.55M and $1.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -24.52% and -87.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for At Home Group Inc. (HOME) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

At Home Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $391.65M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in At Home Group Inc. (HOME), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.17% while institutional investors hold 117.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.05M, and float is at 48.08M with Short Float at 22.52%. Institutions hold 109.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CAS Investment Partners, LLC with over 8.82 million shares valued at $48.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.75% of the HOME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 3.92 million shares valued at $21.57 million to account for 6.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.5 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $19.24 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 3.38 million with a market value of $18.58 million.

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at At Home Group Inc. (HOME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SOSIN CLIFFORD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SOSIN CLIFFORD bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 02 at a price of $9.16 per share for a total of $1.83 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.82 million shares.

At Home Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 01 that SOSIN CLIFFORD (10% Owner) bought a total of 270,106 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 01 and was made at $9.91 per share for $2.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.62 million shares of the HOME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, McLeod Norman E (Chief Development Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $7.99 for $31956.0. The insider now directly holds 13,672 shares of At Home Group Inc. (HOME).

At Home Group Inc. (HOME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) that is trading -56.99% down over the past 12 months. Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) is -88.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.22% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.74.