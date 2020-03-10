Who is the Top Investor In Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)?

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is -31.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.72 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.75% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -29.97% and -29.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.87 million and changing -22.90% at the moment leaves the stock -24.69% off its SMA200. AVYA registered -34.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a -27.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.03%, and is -31.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $910.26M and $2.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.26. Profit margin for the company is -25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.73% and -58.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $688.46M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 123.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.30M, and float is at 94.13M with Short Float at 20.25%. Institutions hold 121.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.87 million shares valued at $146.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the AVYA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 9.4 million shares valued at $126.91 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.09 million shares representing 7.31% and valued at over $109.26 million, while Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 4.76 million with a market value of $64.25 million.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bartolo Anthony, the company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Bartolo Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.88 per share for a total of $128800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 185746.0 shares.