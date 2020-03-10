Who is the Top Investor In OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)?

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) is -57.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.15 and a high of $17.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSW stock was last observed hovering at around $10.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.34% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 50.76% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is -47.90% and -52.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.34 million and changing -31.87% at the moment leaves the stock -53.27% off its SMA200. OSW registered -37.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.25.

The stock witnessed a -53.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.08%, and is -43.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.08% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) has a market worth around $457.25M and $562.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -29.66% and -58.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) is at an average rating of 2.00.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $143.36M over the same period. The EPS in quarterly earnings is expected to post 10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW), with 15.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.69% while institutional investors hold 140.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.04M, and float is at 45.42M with Short Float at 29.85%. Institutions hold 104.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.95 million shares valued at $100.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the OSW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.41 million shares valued at $57.45 million to account for 5.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.99 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $50.33 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $46.37 million.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.