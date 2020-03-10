Who is the Top Investor In Tenaris S.A. (TS)?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) is -43.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.39 and a high of $30.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The TS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.65% off its average median price target of $24.94 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 32.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.81, the stock is -34.19% and -39.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.74 million and changing -22.17% at the moment leaves the stock -43.02% off its SMA200. TS registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.41.

The stock witnessed a -38.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.50%, and is -30.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) has around 23472 employees, a market worth around $7.97B and $7.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.16 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -21.84% and -57.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenaris S.A. (TS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenaris S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $1.86B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tenaris S.A. (TS) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in Tenaris S.A. (TS), with 165.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 12.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 621.91M, and float is at 233.00M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 12.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 9.53 million shares valued at $215.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the TS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.75 million shares valued at $175.5 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Westwood Global Investments, LLC which holds 7.0 million shares representing 9.27% and valued at over $158.38 million, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 9.24% of the shares totaling 6.97 million with a market value of $157.79 million.

Tenaris S.A. (TS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -68.68% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -59.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.65% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.