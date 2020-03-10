Who is the Top Investor In VEON Ltd. (VEON)?

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) is -37.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $3.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The VEON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.39% off the consensus price target high of $3.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are 45.86% higher than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -31.67% and -36.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.84 million and changing -19.07% at the moment leaves the stock -38.62% off its SMA200. VEON registered -35.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -37.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.55.

The stock witnessed a -39.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.20%, and is -19.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.75% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) has around 46132 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $8.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.41 and Fwd P/E is 4.27. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -15.14% and -52.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VEON Ltd. (VEON) is at an average rating of 2.30.

VEON Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $2.25B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 256.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in VEON Ltd. (VEON), with 982.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.17% while institutional investors hold 60.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.88B, and float is at 1.76B with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 26.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 53.67 million shares valued at $135.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.07% of the VEON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Prosperity Capital Management Limited with 52.39 million shares valued at $132.55 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exor Investments (UK) LLP which holds 40.41 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $102.23 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 32.41 million with a market value of $82.0 million.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -10.77% down over the past 12 months. TELUS Corporation (TU) is -1.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.44% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.53.