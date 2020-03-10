Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying KBR Inc. (KBR)?

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) is -37.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.12 and a high of $31.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The KBR stock was last observed hovering at around $23.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.51% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.42% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 32.04% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.03, the stock is -33.05% and -34.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.09 million and changing -19.16% at the moment leaves the stock -28.96% off its SMA200. KBR registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.77.

The stock witnessed a -35.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.82%, and is -27.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

KBR Inc. (KBR) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $5.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.02% and -40.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

KBR Inc. (KBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KBR Inc. (KBR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KBR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Top Institutional Holders

373 institutions hold shares in KBR Inc. (KBR), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 99.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.58M, and float is at 140.72M with Short Float at 3.00%. Institutions hold 98.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.71 million shares valued at $509.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.77% of the KBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.4 million shares valued at $408.79 million to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 7.25 million shares representing 5.11% and valued at over $221.19 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 6.63 million with a market value of $202.33 million.

KBR Inc. (KBR) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at KBR Inc. (KBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conlon Gregory Sean, the company’s Chief Digital & Development. SEC filings show that Conlon Gregory Sean sold 12,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $25.62 per share for a total of $313845.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59904.0 shares.

KBR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that SOPP MARK W (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $25.72 per share for $51436.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 98840.0 shares of the KBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, SOPP MARK W (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $24.85 for $99400.0. The insider now directly holds 105,128 shares of KBR Inc. (KBR).

KBR Inc. (KBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -17.94% down over the past 12 months. Eni S.p.A. (E) is -47.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.43% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.18.