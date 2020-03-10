Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is -57.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $25.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.14% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $7.85, the stock is -47.58% and -53.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.29 million and changing -34.53% at the moment leaves the stock -60.85% off its SMA200. PAA registered -66.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.97.

The stock witnessed a -52.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.88%, and is -45.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.25% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.98 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -33.13% and -68.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is at an average rating of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $9.43B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

439 institutions hold shares in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), with 285.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.27% while institutional investors hold 85.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 795.45M, and float is at 442.13M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 51.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 42.11 million shares valued at $774.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.78% of the PAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 38.74 million shares valued at $712.36 million to account for 5.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC which holds 34.92 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $642.17 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 27.0 million with a market value of $496.58 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEFANIS HARRY N, the company’s President & CCO. SEC filings show that PEFANIS HARRY N bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $424812.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 630194.0 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 23 that Oxy Holding Co (Pipeline), Inc () sold a total of 14,977,890 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 23 and was made at $21.25 per share for $318.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Herbold Chris (Sr. VP and Chief Acctg Officer) disposed off 23,337 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $498945.0. The insider now directly holds 49,389 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -22.64% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is -18.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -60.64% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.