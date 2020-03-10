Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)?

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is -33.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.16 and a high of $63.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The WGO stock was last observed hovering at around $46.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.66% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $35.46, the stock is -37.14% and -35.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -23.11% at the moment leaves the stock -19.37% off its SMA200. WGO registered 12.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.99.

The stock witnessed a -40.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.78%, and is -32.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.09% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $2.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.86 and Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -44.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) is at an average rating of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $613.32M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.70% year-over-year.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.38% while institutional investors hold 97.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.45M, and float is at 32.21M with Short Float at 13.82%. Institutions hold 92.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.68 million shares valued at $179.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.77% of the WGO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.17 million shares valued at $83.37 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.9 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $72.84 million, while Cooke & Bieler, Inc holds 5.86% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $71.17 million.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodson Bret A, the company’s VP of Administration. SEC filings show that Woodson Bret A sold 3,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 30 at a price of $55.15 per share for a total of $191371.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25313.0 shares.

Winnebago Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that Degnan Steven Scott (VP-General Manager of Towables) sold a total of 6,044 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $56.68 per share for $342574.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32905.0 shares of the WGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Hazelton Brian Daniel (VP & GM of Motor Homes) disposed off 5,113 shares at an average price of $48.93 for $250179.0. The insider now directly holds 16,479 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO).

Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) that is trading 8.07% up over the past 12 months. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is -19.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.73% from the last report on Dec 12, 2019 to stand at a total of 3.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.29.