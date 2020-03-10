Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)?

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -54.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $7.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.04% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 30.79% higher than the price target low of $7.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -40.79% and -46.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -27.95% at the moment leaves the stock -54.75% off its SMA200. YPF registered -59.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.57.

The stock witnessed a -46.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.62%, and is -34.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $9.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.06. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -27.00% and -71.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $3.44B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 213.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), holding a 28.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 551.07M, and float is at 172.70M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 28.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 10.3 million shares valued at $119.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.98% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.77 million shares valued at $113.09 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 8.74 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $101.26 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $59.9 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -50.69% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -47.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -121.01% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.67.