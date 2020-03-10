Markets

Why has China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) dropped -19.27 in last trading?

By Sue Brooks

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPHI) is 189.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The CPHI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 84.67% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 11.65% and 45.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing -19.27% at the moment leaves the stock 117.04% off its SMA200. CPHI registered 128.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 165.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.32.

The stock witnessed a 32.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 187.22%, and is -39.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.95% over the week and 23.72% over the month.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $31.50M and $11.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -85.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.24% and -51.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.10%).

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 44.20% this year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), with 21.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.66% while institutional investors hold 4.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.94M, and float is at 21.94M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 2.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 893463.0 shares valued at $211572.0. The investor’s holdings represent 2.05% of the CPHI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 40991.0 shares valued at $9706.0 to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 35683.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $8449.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 25786.0 with a market value of $6106.0.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -1.17% down over the past 12 months. Novartis AG (NVS) is 1.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.63% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 180520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.

