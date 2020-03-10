Why has Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) dropped -40.07 in last trading?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is -74.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.36 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.43% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 48.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.13, the stock is -63.06% and -71.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing -40.07% at the moment leaves the stock -74.71% off its SMA200. GEL registered -76.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.20.

The stock witnessed a -71.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.77%, and is -51.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 9.62% over the month.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $684.65M and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.15 and Fwd P/E is 7.66. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -38.64% and -78.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is at an average rating of 2.70.

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $696.66M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 128.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Top Institutional Holders

154 institutions hold shares in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), with 15.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.37% while institutional investors hold 83.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.46M, and float is at 107.34M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 73.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 17.53 million shares valued at $359.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.31% of the GEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 13.08 million shares valued at $267.97 million to account for 10.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 9.65 million shares representing 7.88% and valued at over $197.69 million, while Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 8.86 million with a market value of $181.45 million.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davison James E. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davison James E. Jr. bought 27,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $236476.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.81 million shares.

Genesis Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Flynn Edward T (President, Genesis Alkali, LLC) bought a total of 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $8.74 per share for $100510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71000.0 shares of the GEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Jesulaitis Kristen O (General Counsel & Secretary) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.31 for $93100.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -61.00% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -62.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.04% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.89.