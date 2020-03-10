Why has Teck Resources Limited (TECK) dropped -23.41 in last trading?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) is -53.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $25.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The TECK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.46% off its average median price target of $19.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 32.58% higher than the price target low of $11.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.05, the stock is -31.85% and -42.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 million and changing -23.41% at the moment leaves the stock -53.32% off its SMA200. TECK registered -62.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.18.

The stock witnessed a -41.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.79%, and is -23.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) has around 10100 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $8.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.27. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.15% and -68.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teck Resources Limited (TECK) is at an average rating of 2.20.

Teck Resources Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $2.54B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Top Institutional Holders

539 institutions hold shares in Teck Resources Limited (TECK), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 67.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 566.73M, and float is at 539.59M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 67.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 26.75 million shares valued at $464.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.96% of the TECK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 20.17 million shares valued at $350.41 million to account for 3.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 16.8 million shares representing 3.11% and valued at over $291.81 million, while Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. holds 2.62% of the shares totaling 14.11 million with a market value of $245.17 million.

Teck Resources Limited (TECK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -31.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.13% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.