Why should you buy stock in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)?

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is -52.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -34.31% and -35.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -20.37% at the moment leaves the stock -35.49% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -52.52% loss in the last 1 month and -29.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has around 597 employees, a market worth around $277.04M and $410.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.76% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.00%).

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $127.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.51% while institutional investors hold 36.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.22M, and float is at 27.57M with Short Float at 8.59%. Institutions hold 25.62% of the Float.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.