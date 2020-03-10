News

Why should you buy stock in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR)?

By Winifred Gerald

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) is -52.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is -34.31% and -35.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -20.37% at the moment leaves the stock -35.49% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -52.52% loss in the last 1 month and -29.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) has around 597 employees, a market worth around $277.04M and $410.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.76% and -59.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (44.00%).

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casper Sleep Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.58 with sales reaching $127.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.51% while institutional investors hold 36.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.22M, and float is at 27.57M with Short Float at 8.59%. Institutions hold 25.62% of the Float.

Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

News

Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Datadog Inc. (DDOG)?

Sue Brooks - 0
Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 0.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.55 and a high of...
Read more
News

Will Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Winifred Gerald - 0
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is -4.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a...
Read more
News

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) Vs. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN): Those Ticking Clocks

Andrew Francis - 0
Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares are -73.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 22.28% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Fastly Inc. (FSLY), Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are 3.09% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.88% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Why should you buy stock in The New York Times Company (NYT)?

Industry Winifred Gerald - 0
The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is 16.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.35 and...
Read more

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) up 15.57% since start of the year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) is 1.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.44 and a...
Read more

Recent

Heat Check: The Mosaic Company (MOS) Vs. TOTAL S.A. (TOT)

News Richard Addington - 0
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) shares are -44.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.64% or -$2.38 lower in the latest...
Read more

Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) shares are -8.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.39% or -$2.33 lower in the...
Read more

I-Mab (IMAB) makes -17.03% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is -9.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.16 and a high of $15.79...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us